Amazon’s latest deals will get you one of the best foldable devices around for less, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now available for just $1,525, thanks to a very compelling 21 percent discount. This model comes with 512GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, and a massive 4,400mAh battery under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1525 $1920 Save $395 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a powerful Qualcomm processor, great specs and more than enough power to be a relevant device in 2023 $1525 at Amazon

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still an excellent smartphone to have in 2023, as it will be an excellent tool for anyone focused on productivity. It packs tons of power under the hood to do anything you want and need. Plus, its large 7.6-inch foldable display with stylus support is also excellent for taking notes and drawing, and you can even use it as a laptop if you get a decent Bluetooth keyboard to connect to your device.

Of course, you can also consider picking up the latest iteration of this device, which is also conveniently on sale and going for $1,620 thanks to a 16 percent discount. This model normally sells for $1,920, which means you get to score $300 in instant savings. This model also comes with 512GB storage, which is perfect, considering that the 256GB model is still going for $1,800 without any special treatment.

And if you’re interested in a more conventional device, you can also get $200 savings on a new Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, which now sells for just $800. This model comes with 256GB storage space, a versatile camera with a 50MP primary shooter, long battery life, and other cool features.