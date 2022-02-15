Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could arrive with an S Pen slot

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series was announced last week with one of the best surprises in a long time, as Samsung redesigned the Galaxy S22 Ultra to pick up where the Galaxy Note series left off. The new, boxier design makes us love this device, and the fact that it also features a dedicated slot for the S Pen makes us like it even more. However, it seems that Samsung may also want to hit it out of the park with the new iteration of the Galaxy Z Fold, as recent rumors claim that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 would also have a slot for the S Pen.

It seems that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will arrive with a very important upgrade. The latest rumors South Korea claim that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be the first foldable device to come with an S Pen in the box. And to make things better, the S Pen could also arrive inside Samsung’s largest device, as it is said to feature a dedicated S Pen slot.

The South Korean tech giant has recently finalized its plan to make a designated slot on the foldable phone, much like the Galaxy Note series and the recently unveiled Galaxy S22 Ultra, sources said. The screen sizes will be more or less the same between Fold 4 and Fold 3, the sources said. The external design of the two models also won’t be drastically different, they said, as Samsung is focusing on the durability of the Fold 4.

However, rumors also claim that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 won’t feature significant design changes. The new device is allegedly packing a 7.56-inch internal display, as well as a 6.19-inch external display. The new device is expected to come in the second half of 2022.

Rumors also mention some details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 that allegedly comes with a 6.7-inch internal display and a 1.9-inch external display, which means that the external display on the smaller foldable will be slightly larger than the 1.83-inch display that comes with the current model.

Source: The Elec

Via: SamMobile