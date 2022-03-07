Galaxy Z Fold 4 concept imagines what the next foldable could be like with S Pen

Samsung announced the latest foldable flagships in August last year. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are some of the best foldable smartphones on the market today, and although the competition is aiming to take some market share away from Samsung, the company is holding strong in the west, offering great bundles and deals. A new concept imagines what the next Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could look like, giving us a closer look at the upcoming foldable flagship with an embedded S Pen slot.

The new concepts are made by Waqar Khan, a popular smartphone concept designer. The new concept shows the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in all angles, giving us a closer look at the upcoming device. In the renders, we can see that the design is mostly unchanged, and the phone still has a tall display on the outside, albeit it's ever so slightly wider, making it far more user-friendly than the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s screen.

The inner display also appears slightly wider, offering a larger screen area to view and consume content. There is no sight of a camera, but we’ll likely see another under-display sensor, hence why it may not be shown on the video. The same punch-hole camera still appears on the front center.

Turning the device to the back, we see a similar camera layout for the cameras. The camera consists of three sensors, still protruding from the body. We have no word whether the upcoming Z Fold 4 will have a new camera setup. The LED is also moved closer to the first camera sensor, as opposed to having it on the bottom of the camera array on the Z Fold 3.

The most noticeable change is the embedded S Pen slot near the USB-C port on the bottom. The slot would provide easy access to the S Pen, and the implementation would be a lot better than storing a huge pen in a case, like on the one that we’ve seen for the current flagships – which was a terrible implementation.

What are your thoughts about the new concept images? Would you like to see this design turn into reality? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!