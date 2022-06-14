Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Everything we know so far

Samsung was one of the first companies to announce a foldable smartphone back in 2019. Since then, it has become the best-selling foldable smartphone maker globally. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the most anticipated foldable devices this year, and it’s expected to bring several design changes and improvements over last year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 flagship.

Don’t forget to watch our review video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, in case you haven’t seen it.

In this guide, we collected all of the previously heard and seen rumors to help you find all the information in one place. While we have no official confirmation of the device’s existence from Samsung itself, we expect the Fold 4 to be announced in the coming months. We’ll constantly update this article with new information and bring you the news as they become available.

Price & Availability

While we don’t have the exact pricing for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4, we expect it to cost nearly as much like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at around $1,799.99. We heard rumors that Samsung could reduce its profit margin, making the Z Fold 4 cheaper, but it remains to be seen if that turns out to be true.

The previous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was announced at the Samsung Unpacked event in the middle of August. According to Jon Prosser, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is rumored to be announced on August 10, with pre-orders starting the same day. The device will reportedly launch on August 26, following the Z Fold 3’s launch timeline.

Colors

In the same tweet, Prosser reveals that he expects three color options this year, similar to what we saw last year with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Fold 4 will reportedly come in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and a Beige color option.

Last year, we saw the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in Phantom Black, Phantom Green and Phantom Silver (Silver/White-ish) colors. We’re also expecting a special Thom Browne Edition to be sold separately for a higher price tag as an exclusive model, although Samsung could release that later, or not at all.

Specifications

The following information is based on the two leaked specifications that we have seen leaked from Ice Universe and Yogesh Brar. Some missing specifications are based on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, such as connectivity, security and price.

Category Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Operating System Android 12L, One UI 4.1.1 Inner Display 7.6-inch, 6:5, 2,208 x 1,768 resolution, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Exterior Display 6.2-inch, 23:9, 2,268 x 832 resolution, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Chipset Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Memory 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Expandable Storage No Rear Primary Camera 50MP Rear Ultra-Wide Camera 12MP Rear Telephoto Camera 10MP, 3x optical zoom Front Camera (outside) 10MP Front Camera (inside) 4MP or 16MP, under-display Security Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner Connectivity 5G (SA, NSA, mmWave), Wi-Fi 6E, MST, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports USB-C Audio Stereo Speakers Battery 4,400 mAh, 25W wired charging, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging Water Resistance IPX8 (Water resistant) Materials Glass and aluminium Folded Dimensions TBD Unfolded Dimensions 6.1 x 5.11 x 0.27 inches (155 x 130 x 7.1mm) Weight 8.96 oz (254 g) Colors Phantom Black, Phantom Green, Beige Release Date Rumored: 10 August 2022 Price Likely around $1,799.99

Design

The design of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be essentially unchanged, and it will reportedly look nearly identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, albeit, there will be a few noticeable changes. A new render recently revealed the design, showing a slightly different camera module, and moderately flatter sides. The new render images come from Smartprix and Onleaks.

The camera module is similar to the layout and design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The overall device will be smaller and slightly wider. It will reportedly have the dimensions of 155 x 130 x 7.1mm when unfolded. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 measured 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm. The changes will help make the inner and outer display wider, hopefully not cutting off content this time around.

The side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor from the Z Fold 3 is expected to remain on the Z Fold 4, and it will not be placed under the display, like we’ve seen on the Galaxy S22 series.

The Z Fold 4 was also rumored to receive a dedicated S Pen slot, but that didn’t make the cut this year. We would have loved to have a slot for the S Pen, as the current design of the Fold 3 makes it hard to use the pen conveniently when outside, the none of the cases offer a secure and reliable fit to carry it around. Although the device will support the S Pen, much like the Z Fold 3 last year, the pen will come bundled and sold separately as an accessory. The rest of the ports and button layouts will remain the same.

Display

The display is going to receive a significant upgrade this year. The technology will remain largely similar. The phone will feature a 7.6-inch and 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz panel both inside and outside. The aspect ratio, on the other hand, will be entirely different.

The inner display will reportedly have a 6:5 aspect ratio, while the exterior display will have a more comfortable 23:9 aspect ratio. This will make the device slightly wider and smaller than the Z Fold 3. The new displays will result in a more compact device, and we hope it will make the outer screen more user-friendly. The display crease is also rumored to be barely noticeable when using the smartphone.

Camera

The Galaxy Z Fold 3’s camera was decent, but it didn’t have any bragging rights. We expected better and bigger sensors, but we were left with a decently performing camera instead. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to feature a 50MP primary, a 12 MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto camera, capable of 3x optical zoom. The latter is expected to come straight from the Galaxy S22 series, and it will be a welcome upgrade as the Fold 3 was only capable of doing 2x optical zoom.

We don’t know the specifications of the sensors, but it’s expected to be a significant upgrade bringing several improvements to the quality. We’re hoping the Fold 4 will be able to capture better photos day and night and in low-light environments. The selfie camera will once again be placed under the display. While we’re not expecting it to be much better than what it was on the Fold 3, we would love to see some quality enhancements to make it more usable, even while only having Zoom calls with friends and colleagues.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. We’ll see a lot of improvements that enhance the experience. Power efficiency is rumored to be better, although the phone will reportedly pack the same 4,400 mAh battery. We would love to see a faster-charging technology, although the device is said to be supporting only 25W wired charging, which is far from the ideal 45-65W charging speeds that we expected.

What we want to see

A more user-friendly cover display: The cover display is usable on the Fold 3, but some content is still cut off when using certain applications. It’s also too narrow to comfortably type long text on it, and using it to watch videos and read content is far from ideal. The current news suggests it will be more usable, and we look forward to seeing the changes.

The cover display is usable on the Fold 3, but some content is still cut off when using certain applications. It’s also too narrow to comfortably type long text on it, and using it to watch videos and read content is far from ideal. The current news suggests it will be more usable, and we look forward to seeing the changes. Larger battery: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 could last a day on a single charge, but it drains very quickly when the interior display is used most of the time. We would love to see a larger battery and a much faster wired charging technology. 25W isn’t considered fast in a world where more rapid technologies are available from companies such as Xiaomi, OPPO, OnePlus and many other companies.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 could last a day on a single charge, but it drains very quickly when the interior display is used most of the time. We would love to see a larger battery and a much faster wired charging technology. 25W isn’t considered fast in a world where more rapid technologies are available from companies such as Xiaomi, OPPO, OnePlus and many other companies. Better IP rating and dust resistance: Having some level of water resistance gives us peace of mind when using the device in wet and humid environments, and it’s also good that an accidentally spilled drink won’t kill a costly gadget. However, we would also love to see dust resistance – which appears to be a challenge as dust and small particles can still very quickly enter the hinge mechanism.

Having some level of water resistance gives us peace of mind when using the device in wet and humid environments, and it’s also good that an accidentally spilled drink won’t kill a costly gadget. However, we would also love to see dust resistance – which appears to be a challenge as dust and small particles can still very quickly enter the hinge mechanism. A better hinge and no display crease: The display crease going through the middle of the screen caused a lot of people to worry and avoid purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold 3. We hope the crease will be barely visible, and unnoticeable when using the display for drawing or playing games.

The display crease going through the middle of the screen caused a lot of people to worry and avoid purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold 3. We hope the crease will be barely visible, and unnoticeable when using the display for drawing or playing games. Better cameras: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 didn’t live up to expectations in the camera department, and we hope the Fold 4 will be able to take on the Galaxy S22 Ultra regarding camera quality and features.