We have new information concerning the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The new foldable is expected to be announced in August, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with its new Wear OS One UI. We expect several improvements in both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3, and the latest rumor suggests that these improvements would make their way to the ultra-wide camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is believed to come with S Pen support and many other new features. However, the latest information from tipster @FrontTron reveals key details of the new triple camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The primary camera is allegedly the Sony IMX555 with dual phase-detection autofocus. The second 12MP telephoto sensor could be the Samsung ISOCELL 3M5 with a 2X zoom lens and PDAF. Finally, the third 12MP sensor could be the ISOCELL 3L6 with PDAF as well.

Now, these changes would make the 12MP ultrawide camera give us better images, with improved sharpness. It will also help the sensor work as a Macro camera, which means that we could get similar results as those we receive from the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s ultrawide camera, even though the sensor in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is smaller. However, improvements would not stop there, as we could also receive better image and video quality thanks to autofocus.

He also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with a 10MP Sony IMX374 camera on the Infinity-O external display. Inside, we may get a 16MP Sony IMX471sensor, even though we can’t be sure whether or not this camera will be placed under the display or not, since the latest video makes us believe once again in the under-display selfie camera.

Source Twitter

Via SamMobile




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Galaxy s21 FE onleaks voice
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE certified for 45W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has passed through the FCC, and it revealed two model numbers. The Galaxy S21 FE might launch in the coming weeks and months.
galaxy s21 rear camera inhand angled pocketnow
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ could feature a major camera upgrade
It seems that we may get some interesting changes in the camera of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. Check them out!
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, Razer peripherals and more are on sale
We are still getting amazing savings as we keep getting closer to Prime Day. Today, we have the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and more on sale