We have new information concerning the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The new foldable is expected to be announced in August, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with its new Wear OS One UI. We expect several improvements in both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3, and the latest rumor suggests that these improvements would make their way to the ultra-wide camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is believed to come with S Pen support and many other new features. However, the latest information from tipster @FrontTron reveals key details of the new triple camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The primary camera is allegedly the Sony IMX555 with dual phase-detection autofocus. The second 12MP telephoto sensor could be the Samsung ISOCELL 3M5 with a 2X zoom lens and PDAF. Finally, the third 12MP sensor could be the ISOCELL 3L6 with PDAF as well.

Now, these changes would make the 12MP ultrawide camera give us better images, with improved sharpness. It will also help the sensor work as a Macro camera, which means that we could get similar results as those we receive from the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s ultrawide camera, even though the sensor in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is smaller. However, improvements would not stop there, as we could also receive better image and video quality thanks to autofocus.

He also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with a 10MP Sony IMX374 camera on the Infinity-O external display. Inside, we may get a 16MP Sony IMX471sensor, even though we can’t be sure whether or not this camera will be placed under the display or not, since the latest video makes us believe once again in the under-display selfie camera.

Source Twitter

Via SamMobile