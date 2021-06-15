We have started to receive more leaks suggesting the possible launch date of Samsung’s new foldable devices. The latest rumor suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 may share the same launch date, which goes along the lines of some information we received last week.

Last Friday was an extremely exciting day for Samsung fans. We received word from well-known leaker Jon Prosser that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 could launch on Friday, August 27, and it seems that the latest report from Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency could confirm this information. According to the report, both the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will begin to sell on the last Friday of August.

This information does not mention anything about the possible date for the next Galaxy Unpacked event. But let’s remember that Max Weinbach believes that this event may take place on Tuesday, August 3. He also suggests that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will share the spotlight with four new variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The first two Galaxy Watch 4 models could arrive with 42mm and 46mm options, while the other two could be a 40mm and a 44mm variant of a new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4.

Previous rumors also claim that the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 may be more affordable than their predecessors. It is believed that the new foldable devices could be up to 20 percent less expensive, which could translate to a $400 price cut. In other words, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could start at $1,600, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could start at $1,150. Now, that’s not necessarily what I would call affordable, but it’s better than having to pay $2,000 for a new smartphone.

Source Yonap News Agency

Via GSMArena