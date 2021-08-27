z fold 3 and z flip 3 design

Samsung’s new foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, officially land in stores today. The phones will be available for purchase, starting this Friday, in more than 40 countries including South Korea, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. By October, the foldable will be available in more than 130 countries.

Earlier today, we learned that Samsung has increased the production of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to 1 million per month after the pre-orders exceeded Samsung’s expectations. The new foldables hit more than 1.5 million pre-orders, exceeding Samsung’s expectations by 251%. Today, the new foldables go on sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

    In the United States, only the pre-orders for the two foldables surpassed the total units of the Galaxy Z series sold this year. Even in India, a market that isn’t really known for foldables and premium smartphones, the Galaxy Z series sales were close to triple that of the popular Galaxy Note20 on Tuesday this week, the first day of preorders.

    For the customers in Korea, Samsung is running an exciting offer. The new Galaxy Z series buyers can receive a 100,000 coupon which can be used to purchase other products at Samsung stores or 1-year membership to the “Samsung Care Plus” warranty service. Even more, Samsung has said that it will provide customers in Korea additional benefits who purchase the latest Z series foldables by September 30, to celebrate the product’s official global release.

    Have you pre-ordered a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or a Galaxy Z Flip 3 yet? Or are you looking to pick up the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 from the stores? Let us know in the comments section below!




    An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You'll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I'm not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

    Contact: [email protected]

