Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 (image only for representation)

Jon Prosser has spiced up this weekend with several exclusive leaks. He shared some images of what could be Apple’s new iPad mini, but this time we’ll focus on several Android devices. He recently posted the possible launch dates of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. However, he’s not the only one posting on the subject, and it seems that we could also have a possible date for the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

It seems that we could have the dates for the launch and possible Galaxy Unpacked event of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Watch 4. Jon Prosser recently posted that we could see Samsung’s new foldable launch on Friday, August 27, 2021. The Galaxy Watch 4 could launch earlier, as his sources suggest that they will launch on August 11. This second launch would give us four different variants, as the Galaxy Watch 4 could arrive in a 42mm and a 46mm option, while the Galaxy Active Watch 4 could come in 40mm and 44mm variants.

Prosser clarifies that these are the launch dates, not the day on which the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the other devices will get announced, as his “sources were not ready to give that information.” However, we went over to Twitter to find out that Max Weinbach had posted that we could get “2 3s will be released with 2 4s as well” on August 3.

Now, we only have to wait a couple of months to find out if Prosser’s sources are right. Still, anything can happen in these upcoming months, and let’s remember that the ongoing pandemic has already affected the launch dates of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. So hopefully, we will get to see this event in August to see the launch of Samsung’s new foldables and new smartwatches. I am curious to see the new upgrades allegedly coming in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which’s now supposed to feature an Under-Display selfie camera and stylus support.

