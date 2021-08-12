Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 52

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a lot of new features, including wireless charging and compatibility for S Pen functionality that we all know and love from the Galaxy Note series. That’s not the only thing that Samsung announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

The company also announced the next generation of Samsung Galaxy Buds2, which is the successor of one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, the Galaxy Buds+. If you are currently on the market for the best wireless earbuds, we’ve also got a guide for the best Galaxy Buds2 cases to protect your shiny new gadget from scratches, drops, and scuffs.

Does the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have wireless charging support?

The last generation of Z Fold 2 supported wireless charging, so it should not be surprising to see that the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 also supports wireless charging. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports wireless charging up to 10W, which is pretty standard when compared to other Samsung Galaxy devices.

Other well-known companies out there support much faster wireless charging technologies, but Samsung seems to take it at a slower pace. That’s not a major issue, but you should know that charging wirelessly will likely take a lot longer than charging via a cable. Speaking of the cable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports 25W fast wired charging, so if you need to top it up quickly, that’s the recommended method.

Does the Galaxy Z Fold 3 support reverse wireless charging?

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G from last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also supports reverse wireless charging up to 4.5W. It’s fast enough to charge up your Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds while out on the go, but it’s not the best device to use to charge other devices that require a lot more power. That being said, if you ever need to help out a friend or need to charge a family member’s device, it’s good to know that you can do it wirelessly.

Does the Galaxy Z Fold 3 come with a wireless charger or a wall adapter?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable included in the box. That means that no charging wall adapter or any other accessories are included. You’ll have to buy the adapter and wireless charger separately to be able to take advantage of this functionality. However, the reverse wireless charging option is built into the device, so you’ll only have to manually enable it when you want to use it.

