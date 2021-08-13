Foldable devices have had their durability questioned ever since Samsung launched the original Galaxy Fold in 2019. The recall that followed this launch added to the doubt, but the changes Samsung introduced and the advancements they’ve made in the last two years have resulted in some of the most robust foldable smartphones on the market. But a feature common on mainstream smartphones has always been missing, the IP rating.

Ultimately, raising the question of whether Galaxy Z Fold 3 is waterproof or not. And the answer to this is, No, but this year the device is water-resistant as Samsung has managed to acquire an IPX8 rating for the folding smartphone.

Amongst other specifications, the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Display on the front, similar to the one present in the previous generation. It unfolds to give access to a large uninterrupted 7.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel with an under-display camera, which also comes with a new protective coating; Samsung claims that it’s 80 percent more durable than the one they shipped last year.

But what does the IPX8 rating of Galaxy Z Fold 3 mean?

Having received this rating means that Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for a time period lasting up to 30 minutes. Although, Samsung does mention keeping it away from the beach and even a pool, because of its lack of dust resistance.

Another prospect that might excite a few is that the foldable now supports use with Samsung’s S-Pen, and we believe the new protective layer will go a long way in ensuring the screen looks pristine with prolonged usage.

Samsung will open pre-orders for the Z Fold 3 from 11th August, with sales starting on the 27th. To learn more about this foldable, make sure to check this detailed report by Roland and look forward to its full review on Pocketnow’s YouTube.

Also, the Z Fold 3 wasn’t the only water-resistant device Samsung unveiled at its Unpacked event. Consumers can now get their hands on Galaxy Z Flip 3 for those interested in a smaller foldable and two wearables, Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. And if you’re interested in picking up one of the new watches to go along with your smartphone, read our list of recommended straps to get an idea of how you can customize it and also our comparison against the Apple Watch Series 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the device to buy if you're looking to buy the most robust foldable Samsung has made available to date. Its IPX8 rating and support for S-Pen make it one of the best and most complete productivity-focused devices to come to market. View at Samsung