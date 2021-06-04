We have been getting several rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the last couple of weeks, but one more can’t hurt. Indeed, we have already heard rumors suggesting Samsung’s new foldable device could arrive as soon as this month. At the same time, other reports indicate that it may take the launch window of the Galaxy Note series that is unfortunately not getting a refresh this year. The latest rumor shines some light on the devices alleged under-display camera, and it explains that it will be something like you have never seen before.

According to tipster @IceUniverse, the new camera could arrive with 40 percent better light transmittance on the camera’s sensors, which is crucial in image quality. In other words, this camera could deliver better results than any other phone with an under-display, even though the ZTE Axon 20 is the only commercially available smartphone with an under-display camera. So yeah, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will deliver better selfie images than the Axon 20.

Fold3's UPC transmittance is as high as 40%+, which is much higher than any other brand UPC solutions you have ever seen. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 4, 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to arrive with a 16MP Sony IMX 471 selfie camera placed under its 7.55-inch LTPO AMOLED main display. The secondary display, the one you will use when the phone is closed, is said to come with a 10MP secondary selfie shooter, while the main camera setup may still feature the same three 12MP sensors we received in the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

We have also received several leaks suggesting the possible design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The first leak suggested we were going to see something that would resemble the design language of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Still, we have also seen a second concept that gives us fewer sensors in the camera setup. And remember that the new device is also expected to support stylus input, but just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it will also lack an S Pen slot.

Source GSM Arena