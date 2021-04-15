Samsung galaxy Z fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 (image only for representation)

Samsung could be prepping to launch new foldables soon. The company is tipped to launch the successors of both Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip. It is said that the launch could take place as soon as July. Now more details regarding the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 successor have appeared online. It tips that the upcoming foldable will take the Galaxy S21 Ultra-like approach for the S-Pen.

According to a report from South Korean outlet NaverNews, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have S-Pen support but no built-in slot to house the stylus. It is said that the initial plan was to have the S pen slot into the phone like on the Galaxy Note series. However, Samsung seems to have faced structural challenges, and a built-in slot for S-Pen is no longer viable.

Hence, it is tipped that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 won’t have enough space to house the stylus. This is a similar approach that Samsung took with its Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship earlier this year. For the unaware, the high-end S-series device has support for S-Pen but there is no slot to house the stylus in the device. Moreover, Samsung is touted to be modifying the S Pen technology so that the stylus can be used with the upcoming foldable device.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to have LTPO screen with under-display camera. It could have a battery capacity that is less than its predecessor as the device is rumored to pack a 4,380mAh dual-cell battery as opposed to the 4,500mAh found on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. As per a previous report, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available with at least 256GB of storage. It could run Android 11 with One UI 3.5 on top.

The Z Fold 3;s concept-based render suggests that the foldable smartphone will have the rear panel aesthetics of the Galaxy S21 series. Moreover, it is said to cost the same as its predecessor.

 




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

