Samsung could be prepping to launch new foldables soon. The company is tipped to launch the successors of both Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip. It is said that the launch could take place as soon as July. Now more details regarding the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 successor have appeared online. It tips that the upcoming foldable will take the Galaxy S21 Ultra-like approach for the S-Pen.

According to a report from South Korean outlet NaverNews, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have S-Pen support but no built-in slot to house the stylus. It is said that the initial plan was to have the S pen slot into the phone like on the Galaxy Note series. However, Samsung seems to have faced structural challenges, and a built-in slot for S-Pen is no longer viable.

Hence, it is tipped that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 won’t have enough space to house the stylus. This is a similar approach that Samsung took with its Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship earlier this year. For the unaware, the high-end S-series device has support for S-Pen but there is no slot to house the stylus in the device. Moreover, Samsung is touted to be modifying the S Pen technology so that the stylus can be used with the upcoming foldable device.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to have LTPO screen with under-display camera. It could have a battery capacity that is less than its predecessor as the device is rumored to pack a 4,380mAh dual-cell battery as opposed to the 4,500mAh found on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. As per a previous report, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available with at least 256GB of storage. It could run Android 11 with One UI 3.5 on top.

The Z Fold 3;s concept-based render suggests that the foldable smartphone will have the rear panel aesthetics of the Galaxy S21 series. Moreover, it is said to cost the same as its predecessor.