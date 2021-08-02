The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to be announced next week during Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event. We have received tons of rumors about the upcoming devices, and some suggest that both foldables could be up to 20 percent more affordable than their predecessors. However, the latest information claim that there are going to be some price changes that we weren’t expecting.

The possible pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been leaked once again. According to leaker SnoopyTech, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive with a starting price of €2,009 and 256GB storage. If you want to double your storage space, you would have to pay €90 more.

However, it is not all bad news, as the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could arrive with a €1,029 price tag on its 8GB and 128GB storage model, while the 256GB variant could go up to €1,109. The original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip started at €1,400, which means a €371 price difference if you were to go for the 128GB storage option, or a €291 difference to get the 256GB model. We also have to remember that these prices are in Euros, which means that possible pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip could only go up. For instance, the Galaxy Z Flip started selling for $1,449 in the US.

In other news, Evan Blass has recently posted new high-quality render images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on Twitter. These images leave little to nothing to the imagination. We see images of the larger Galaxy Z Fold 3 in three different color options, revealing the front and back of the device while being open and closed. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has also appeared in these leaked images, and it arrives in four different color options. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has also been captured from both sides to show us the possible placement of the power button, volume rocker, and more.

Source Android Police