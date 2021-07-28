We are just two weeks away from the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. We are expecting several great things, starting with the announcement of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, four new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 variants, and a new pair of earphones. Indeed, there have been tons of leaks and rumors about the upcoming devices, but the latest teaser comes from no other than Samsung, as it has recently posted a new video where it tells us, “Get ready to unfold.”

Samsung has recently posted a new teaser video as we get closer to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. This new video starts showcasing several old devices from Blackberry, Motorola, Nokia, among others. These devices also have different designs and tech, and then the question, Is “good” good enough? Well, every single device is once good depending on the needs and the time when it launched. But then again, we are always looking for something better, for the next best thing, and this may be the case with the arrival of more foldable devices. The video continues to show us what seems to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 opening to show tons of skyscrapers, as it keeps on opening and then invites us to “Get ready to unfold.”

The new Galaxy Unpacked event will be an action-packed event, no doubt about that. Rumors suggest that we will get two new foldables, which means the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, as well as new watches and a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. However, we’re still waiting for another device that is not expected to be part of the show, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Still, recent information from Roland Quandt suggests that the production of the more affordable Galaxy S21 option is back on track, so we can be sure that we will see this new device arrive before the end of 2021.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE production is now officially back on track. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 26, 2021

Source 1 SamMobile

Source 2 SamMobile