Does the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have stereo speakers?

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a large 7.6-inch screen with an under-display camera unit, and if there's one thing most users of the device will have in common as a use case, it's media consumption. And a significant part of that experience is audio, so if you're wondering how it holds up on that end and whether it features stereo speakers, this article will help you answer those doubts.

And the answer to the question at hand is, Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 does feature a stereo pair of speakers, along with support for Dolby Atmos. Also, the speaker drivers on it are tuned by AKG who has partnered with Samsung for the last few years.

If you didn't already know, stereo audio refers to when sounds are divided into right and left channels, giving you the experience that it originates distinctly from either side.

Plus, for those looking to learn more about Dolby Atmos, it is an advanced version of the conventional surround sound technology that introduces the variable of height to the pre-existing audio channels. This change has allowed producers to give audio the ability to spread into a three-dimensional space.

Now, to tell you a little more about the Z Fold 3, the smartphone features a 6.2-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display on the front and unfolds to give access to its large 7.6-inch screen, which as mentioned earlier has an under-display camera. It also refreshes at 120Hz.

Driving the graphics on it is the Adreno 660 GPU while processing is handled by the Snapdragon 888. The SoC setup works in a pair with 12GB of RAM and 256 or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. And Samsung has packed in a 4400mAh battery to support all the hardware.

