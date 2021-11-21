How many software updates will the Galaxy Z Fold 3 get?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 packs in top-of-the-line hardware and a price tag of $1800 -- lesser than last year's $2000. So, if you've bought the foldable or are planning on doing that, you're bound to wonder how many updates it will receive and how long will it function without any issues. Now, updates for Android devices come in two forms, Version Updates and Security Patches, so how many of them will the Galaxy Z Fold 3 get?

The folding phone will receive Android Version Updates for three years, meaning Android 12, 13, and 14 will be available on it. Android 12 is already in the works, and a leaked document that showcases Samsung's update plans put the Z Fold 3 on the map to receive Android 12 sometime in December.

Google also mentions Android 12 L features shall soon be available on the device soon, with others like the Pixel 6 Series receiving it sometime after Q1 2022.

For those of you that are unaware, Android 12 L is a feature drop for devices with large screens. The most significant changes are likely to be the redesigned notification shade and App Dock feature; the former will now show Quick Settings Toggles and notifications at once, while the latter will allow you to launch apps quickly.

As for security patches, Samsung promises four years of such updates for consumer devices. For those on company distributed units, this increases by one, for a total of five years.

Now, the Z Fold 3 is not the only device receiving this updated treatment as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also have access to a similar roadmap, with Android 12 updates due in December of this year. The small form factor phone has been described here at Pocketnow as a device worth getting for one's first foldable experience. Read Jaime Rivera's one-month review to learn more.

And if the phone does pique your interest, make sure to check our summary on the device and our cases and deals guides that list the best options to consider getting.