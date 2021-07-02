July is here, and so are many new leaks and rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The latest information was found over at Geekbench, where we can now confirm some of the device’s rumored specs.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was recently spotted over at Geekbench, where the US variant with code SM-F926U comes packed with 12GB RAM and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The listing also confirms that the new upcoming device was tested using the current version of Android 11, which helped the new foldable reach a Single-Core score of 1,124, and a Multi-Core score of 3,350.

Now, the benchmark listing doesn’t reveal any other detail about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, but we know that it recently received the FCC’s certification, where we can confirm that the device will feature 5G, NFC, and stylus support.

Other rumors suggest that we will get 25W fast charging through a wired connection, a 4,275 mAh battery. We have also received recent information claiming that the device will feature a 6.23-inch external Infinity O display that will house a 10MP sensor. The internal foldable panel is expected to have a 7.55-inch surface, and no, this could not be an infinity-O display, as we could get to see the first under-display camera with a 16MP sensor.

And since we’re talking cameras, we have also received information suggesting that the triple camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with three different 12MP sensors. However, the latest leak suggests that the ultrawide lens will get autofocus, which will help it deliver better images and video, similar to the results we get on the Samsung Galaxy S21 that comes with a larger sensor.

We expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to be announced on the first or second week of August, with a possible launch on August 27. Whatever the case, we will most likely see this device launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the four new variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Source Geekbench

Via GSM Arena