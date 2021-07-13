Yes, we have one more leak about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, well, kind of. Earlier today, we saw a certification listing that appeared on TENAA that revealed key specifications about Samsung’s upcoming foldables, and to make things even more interesting, we received a Twitter thread from Evan Blass, who gave us 360 animations of every forthcoming Galaxy Samsung device. However, we have now received new FCC listings that reveal the model number of the new S Pen that will work with the new Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Well, it seems that we may have received official confirmation about one of the new features in the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Rumors have suggested that the new foldable smartphone will feature S Pen support, and we have also seen rumors claiming that this new stylus would be different from the ones we have in the Galaxy Note series. It seems that this information is current, as the unreleased S Pen Pro has made an appearance at the FCC.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support the new S Pen Pro, which appeared at the FCC with model number EJ-P5450. Now, this S Pen was announced back in January, along with the S Pen used with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Still, it seems that Samsung was waiting until the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to introduce it to the market finally. Now, this new S Pen will also be compatible with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, and Galaxy Tab S6.

The new S Pen Pro has Bluetooth LE connectivity, which means that it will support Air Actions, and it will also come with an internal battery. Now, it’s not clear whether this new stylus will come in the package of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or if it will only be available separately as an optional accessory.

Source SamMobile