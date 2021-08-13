Samsung has finally revealed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and announced that the new foldable flagship would gain support to everyone’s favorite feature – the S Pen from the beloved Galaxy Note series. However, Samsung did not include this accessory in the box, and users who want to take advantage of it will have to buy it separately.

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung also revealed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and a number of new and improved Watch 4 bands. We have also compared the Galaxy Watch 4 with the Apple Watch 6 to give you an idea of what to expect and to help you give an idea of which one is best for you to pick up.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 come with the S Pen?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 does not come bundled with an S Pen. The two S Pen versions are both optional accessories that you can purchase separately on their own. Samsung hasn’t yet revealed pricing for these products, but they will be sold alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Which S Pen works with the Galaxy Z Fold 3?

Both the S Pen Pro and S Pen Fold Edition will work with the Galaxy Z Fold 3; however, there are some differences between the two styluses. For starters, the Fold edition is smaller, more compact, and has the case solution. The S Pen Pro is described as a more traditional writing instrument that takes up a little more space but may offer a better writing or drawing experience based on your preferences.

As for the feature differences, here are the features of each stylus:

S Pen Pro:

It can charge through the USB-C port at the top of it

It can use Bluetooth controls, gestures and supports the latest functionality. It can also copy and paste between two supported devices

It can switch between two frequencies (there’s a dedicated switch too), making it suitable to work with more devices, not just the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

It’s ideal for frequent S Pen users who take notes, draw and do other work with the stylus and need it on an everyday basis.

S Pen Fold Edition:

It supports writing input and button pressing on the device

The S Pen Fold Edition is best described as an S Pen before the Bluetooth functionality. It supports button pressing and writing, but it doesn’t support air gestures and any other powered features. It’s ideal for those wanting to take notes or only sometimes rely on this functionality.

It’s also important to point out that the older S Pen will not work with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, not even the S21 Ultra’s S Pen. That’s because the frequencies of the newer ones are different thanks to the Wacom layer that makes it all work with each other. The S Pen Pro costs $99.99, while the S Pen Fold Edition will go for $44.99.

What’s do you get with your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3?

Samsung this time did not include a number of additional accessories inside the box like it did for the first Galaxy Fold or the Galaxy Z Fold 2 last year. Instead, you get your typical accessories such as the USB cable and paperwork to get started. The charging wall adapter is also not included, and you’ll have to buy it separately if you don’t have one at home.

What’s included in the box:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the device itself

User manuals

Sim Ejector tool

Warranty information

USB Type C to USB Type C cable for charging and transferring files

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 You can Pre-Order your next Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and get $200 Samsung credit. Samsung also gives you one year of Samsung Care+ for free when you opt into a 3 year Samsung Care+ plan. View at Samsung