With the Samsung Unpacked event finally taking place on August 11th, we received our first official look at the foldable lineup for 2021. And headlining it is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an under-display camera, allowing for an uninterrupted full-screen experience when unfolded. With three new colorways, an IPX8 rating, S-Pen support, and performance for days with the Snapdragon 888 bundled with a reduced price tag, this phone may have more customers interested in it than ever before. So if you have questions regarding the availability of this new Galaxy Z Fold, this article has you covered.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available for pre-orders starting August 11th, with sales beginning from August 27th. Its retail price is set at $1799.99, making it the most affordable the Fold Series has been since it first launched in 2019. The new pricing is in line with rumors, which suggested that Samsung had managed to reduce the selling price by twenty percent.

But the Z Fold 3 is not the only device that received a price cut. The small form factor Galaxy Z Flip 3 now also starts at $999. A significant reduction compared to the $1449 Samsung charged for the previous generation.

What versions of Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available?

To give you a little insight on what variants you can purchase, as mentioned earlier, Samsung has made available three new colorways, which all feature a matte finish. Phantom Black for those who prefer darker options, Phantom Silver for the opposite, and Phantom Green, sitting in the middle of the other two variants.

In the United States, users can choose between 256GB and 512GB of storage. They both come with 12GB of RAM.

For those who want their unit to stand out, select markets will also feature a Thom Browne White edition of the Z Fold 3. It will also be available for pre-order from August 11th on the official Samsung website, so keep your eyes open for its banner.

If you are worried about unit availability, owing to the semiconductor shortage, Samsung claims it will sell more than 6.5 million foldable smartphones in 2021. A significant number compared to their reported value of 0.7 million in 2019. So rest assured you should be able to get a device as per your needs.

And if you already have managed to get your hands on one or are planning to order one soon, make sure to read our list of recommended case options or our article on some of the best purchase deals available for the foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a new compact and water-resistant design making it closer than ever to a traditional smartphone in terms of mainstream features. Make sure to check it out if you're looking to get your hands on a foldable this smartphone season. View at Samsung