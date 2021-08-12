Samsung has finally revealed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 at the August 11 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung also announced the price, and while it has not come down as much as many hoped, it turns out that the rumors and leaks were true. Samsung did indeed manage to cut 20-percent off from the price, resulting in $1799.99, making it the most affordable Galaxy Z Fold yet.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the most durable foldable flagship yet, although it would still be wise to consider protecting your expensive purchase with the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases. If you have not yet decided whether the Z Fold 3 is for you, we’ve also listed some of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G deals we could find online.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at $1799.99, which is the cheapest Galaxy Z Fold to this date. That’s not to say the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is cheap by any means, it’s still costly, but it’s great to see Samsung gradually decreasing the price.

The best thing is that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can cost you a lot less if you trade in one or two devices at the same time. You could essentially even grab the Z Fold 3 at regular flagship smartphone prices, or perhaps even cheaper, depending on what device you trade-in for it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 You can Pre-Order your next Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and get $200 Samsung credit. Samsung also gives you one year of Samsung Care+ for free when you opt into a 3 year Samsung Care+ plan. View at Samsung

The foldable market is set to grow significantly in the coming years, and Samsung predicts that it will sell more than 6.5 million foldable devices in 2021 alone. That’s far more than 0.7 million reported in 2019. The prediction may sound a little bold, but it sounds realistic and believable when you consider that the Z Fold 3 has gotten cheaper and a lot more advanced, not to mention the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. While the Z Fold 3 is still not in the affordable territory price-wise, there are a lot of discounts and perks that you can take advantage of to get it at a price point that you may actually be able to afford, which is Samsung’s plan to get it in as many hands as possible.

How much cheaper is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G compared to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G?

The Samsung Galaxy Fold launched at $1980 back in 2019, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G launched at $1,999.99 in the US in September 2020. It took Samsung two years to bring the price down by $200 and make advancements that resulted in a slightly smaller, narrower, and overall more refined device. The third generation gets a lot of things right on paper and shows off what’s possible today.

A $200 discount might not seem like a significant price drop for the Galaxy Z Fold 3; it can attract a lot more people than a device that costs $2,000. If you include all of the discounts or additional perks that you can get directly from Samsung or later from carriers, it could cost you a lot less and net you a lot more. The trade-in option for one is there to entice potential customers into giving the Z Fold 3 a try, and it might work in Samsung’s favor.

How much is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G going to cost and when is it going to be available?

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G will start at $1799.99 in the US. The pre-orders begin on August 11. It will officially be on sale from August 27. Both the 256GB and 512GB will be available, although storage variants are market-dependent. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G can be found in three colors, Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 You can Pre-Order your next Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and get $200 Samsung credit. Samsung also gives you one year of Samsung Care+ for free when you opt into a 3 year Samsung Care+ plan. View at Samsung