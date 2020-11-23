Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been one of the hottest devices in the rumor mill lately. From S-Pen support to under-display selfie camera, we’ve heard it all for the upcoming foldable. It is said to replace the Galaxy Note lineup. Hence, we were expecting it to launch in late 2021. However, the latest report suggests otherwise. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to launch as early as June next year.

The latest development comes from a report by the Korean publication, Aju News. It suggests that Samsung is working on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and it could be launched in June 2021. The report goes on to say that Samsung has started developing its final samples for mass production. Further, it says that the upcoming foldable could have support for S-Pen, a rumor which we’ve heard before. Moreover, it reiterates the report that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could come with an under-display selfie camera. According to the report, Samsung Electronics and Samsung Display will be using a technology that allows light to pass through the gap between pixels to take photos.

The report goes on to add that Samsung was able to incorporate an in-screen digitizer in the upcoming Galaxy Fold series phone. However, it faced difficulties in developing a screen protective layer that prevents scratches from when the S Pen and the screen come in contact. That’s the reason why Samsung didn’t give support for its stylus to the first two generations of Galaxy Fold. Reportedly, the second-generation ultra-thin glass made it possible for the company to fit the S Pen in the third-gen Galaxy Z Fold.

Goodbye, Note?

We’ve previously reported that Samsung could bid-adieu to the Galaxy Note series, and the latest report builds on that rumor. It states that Samsung will discontinue the Note series as it is bringing S Pen support to its Galaxy S flagship phones and the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.