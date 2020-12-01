Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Image only for representation)

Samsung truly shed the demons of its first foldable device failure when it launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2 earlier this year. In addition to introducing a refined design with an improved hinge mechanism, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also came equipped with a larger cover display, a high refresh rate 120Hz inner display, a faster processor, a larger battery, and better cameras. However, all those upgrades came at a premium, despite it being a small one. But at $2000, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 ain’t a cheap phone by any means, and is almost on the verge of ‘too expensive for a phone’ tag.

But as per a fresh leak, Samsung will keep the pricing intact for its next foldable phone, which might come as a sigh of relief for potential buyers. Leakster @MauriQHD has tweeted that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 won’t come with a price premium over the Galaxy Z Fold 2, despite all the upgrades that it is rumored to bring to the table. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still months away, so Samsung’s strategy might change down the line depending on a lot of factors.

Lately, we’ve heard various rumors regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 3, such as the presence of an under-display selfie camera to avoid the aesthetic hassle of a hole-punch cutout, notch, or thick bezels. However, there are also conflicting rumors which point towards the inclusion of a pop-up camera on Samsung’s next flagship foldable phone

Another noteworthy news making rounds of the leak arena claims that Samsung is modifying the S Pen technology so that the stylus can be used with the upcoming foldable device as well. It actually makes sense, since the larger screen real estate provides a bigger canvas for creative tasks using the stylus. On related grounds, the company is rumored to ship the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an S Pen – complete with a docking station on the device itself – and will eventually sunset the Galaxy Note line of stylus-toting flagships as early as next year. 

You May Also Like
Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air, Mac mini and more devices on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, where we find the latest M1 Apple MacBook Air, iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices on sale
These are the best Samsung deals for Black Friday
Take a look at some of the best Samsung deals, which include the Galaxy Z Fold 2, smartwatches, Smart TVs, earphones and more