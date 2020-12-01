Samsung truly shed the demons of its first foldable device failure when it launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2 earlier this year. In addition to introducing a refined design with an improved hinge mechanism, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also came equipped with a larger cover display, a high refresh rate 120Hz inner display, a faster processor, a larger battery, and better cameras. However, all those upgrades came at a premium, despite it being a small one. But at $2000, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 ain’t a cheap phone by any means, and is almost on the verge of ‘too expensive for a phone’ tag.

But as per a fresh leak, Samsung will keep the pricing intact for its next foldable phone, which might come as a sigh of relief for potential buyers. Leakster @MauriQHD has tweeted that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 won’t come with a price premium over the Galaxy Z Fold 2, despite all the upgrades that it is rumored to bring to the table. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still months away, so Samsung’s strategy might change down the line depending on a lot of factors.

Lately, we’ve heard various rumors regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 3, such as the presence of an under-display selfie camera to avoid the aesthetic hassle of a hole-punch cutout, notch, or thick bezels. However, there are also conflicting rumors which point towards the inclusion of a pop-up camera on Samsung’s next flagship foldable phone.

Another noteworthy news making rounds of the leak arena claims that Samsung is modifying the S Pen technology so that the stylus can be used with the upcoming foldable device as well. It actually makes sense, since the larger screen real estate provides a bigger canvas for creative tasks using the stylus. On related grounds, the company is rumored to ship the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an S Pen – complete with a docking station on the device itself – and will eventually sunset the Galaxy Note line of stylus-toting flagships as early as next year.