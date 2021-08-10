The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place this Wednesday. We are expecting to get tons of great surprises from Samsung, including the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, up to four different Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models, and the Galaxy Earbuds 2. However, you don’t have to wait that long to receive official information about the upcoming devices, as Samsung Malaysia has accidentally published an ad for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. And to make things better, we have received yet another Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak from well-known leaker Evan Blass.

It seems that the guys at Samsung Malaysia may be getting too excited with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, as they accidentally published the video ad on its official Twitter account, “Introducing the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.”

Samsung Malaysia accidentally published Galaxy Z Fold3 Ads before immediately taking them down. from GalaxyFold

This 30-second video features both foldable devices, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. We get to see the device’s larger external display, along with its external dual camera setup. The device unfolds to show us a video call before changing over to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, that announces “ultimate S Pen experience,” but maybe the most important aspect is that the punch-hole is nowhere to be found, meaning that the company really did manage to embed the selfie camera under the display. The video was quickly taken down, but you can still enjoy it thanks to Reddit user u/paxinfernum.

Samsung also mentions that these are its toughest foldables yet, as they are now also water-resistant. And it ends the video inviting us to “pre-order now,” which may not be a bad idea considering that we may get a free 25W charging block with pre-orders.

    In other news, Evan Blass has posted more Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip high-res images. We don’t find anything new or different from what we’ve seen on previous leaks, but we can’t deny that they look hot. Further, WinFuture has also posted images of Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases, which may help you understand how Samsung has found a way to protect its upcoming foldable devices better.

     

