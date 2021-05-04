With the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung finally managed to make a great foldable phone without any glaring hardware issues. And if the rumors are to believed, its successor – tentatively called the Galaxy Z Fold 3 – will arrive with some major upgrades such as an under-display camera and support for S Pen among others. Now, alleged images of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that appear to have been lifted from presentation or marketing materials have surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of its fresh design.

Samsung has raised the resolution of the selfie cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to retain sharpness. Also, with Samsung mentioning that the Z Fold 3 is the first foldable with an Under Display camera, it confirms that the Z Flip 3 will have a traditional punch hole selfie camera. pic.twitter.com/2RXGq3eWGU — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

Starting with the aesthetics, the camera module looks unlike any Samsung flagship we’ve seen in the past few years. In fact, it shares a strong resemblance with Sony’s Xperia line of flagship phones – thanks to a vertically aligned lens array housed in a pill-shaped camera bump. As per the leakster who goes by the username Anthony (@TheGalox_), the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come in three colors – grey, black, and white.

Samsung is finally ready to embrace the under-display camera tech

But the biggest change is the arrival of an under-display camera on the inner foldable panel. Samsung has been rumored to be experimenting with this technology for a while now, and it appears that the impressive feat of engineering will find its way to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, Samsung won’t be the first here, as ZTE has already launched a phone with an under-display camera, but the final product was not so stellar.

The leakster further mentions that Samsung is going to launch a hybrid S Pen to go with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, the foldable phone won’t have a housing slot like the Galaxy Note series phones, and will take the Galaxy S21 Ultra route. A 4,400mAh battery will reportedly keep the lights on, and it will offer support for 25W fast charging as well.

As per previous leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature a 5.4-inch cover display with a resolution of 2260 x 816 pixels, while the inner foldable panel will measure 7.77-inch diagonally. Interestingly, the upcoming Samsung foldable is rumored to cost the same as its predecessor, and is expected to make its debut in the third quarter of 2021, although some rumors also predict an official debut in June.