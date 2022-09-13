Samsung’s latest sales event is live with insane deals on some of its most popular devices, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is now receiving up to $1,160 savings, which lets you take one of these bad boys home for just $640.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still an amazing foldable phone in 2022. Indeed, it may not include all the cool upgrades that are available with its latest iteration, but then again, you won’t have to break the bank to get this amazing device. This is thanks to the latest Discover Samsung sales event that is shaving up to $750 off the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which means that you can get your new foldable phone for $1,050. However, you can also trade in one of your current phones to get up to $410 extra savings. The best part is that a device with cracks will save you up to $310, which is still a great deal.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, and stylus support. You will also be able to enjoy a powerful triple camera setup with a 12MP wide, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 12MP Telephoto with 2X optical zoom and 10X digital zoom, and a 4,400mAh long-lasting battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Of course, deals don’t stop there, as you can also score up to $350 savings on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. This model comes with a $700 price tag, but Samsung’s latest offer lets you get $200 instant savings for a limited time, while the other savings will become available when you trade in one of your current devices, even if it comes cracked. Other deals will also help you get up to $1,700 savings on the 85-inch Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV that is now available for $3,300. And the best part is that you can also take it home for $92 a month for 36 months with Samsung Financing.