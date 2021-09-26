z Fold 3

Announced last month at Samsung Unpacked and available for purchase now, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with hardware that makes it an easy recommendation for those who have been eyeing the foldable market. This year, it unfolds to give access to a 7.6 inch 120Hz AMOLED panel with an Under Display Camera, but to the dismay of those interested in using a wired pair of headphones, the Fold 3 does not accommodate a 3.5mm headphone jack.

But let’s face it, the audio interfacing unit has been excluded from most flagship phones for a few years running now. And with Samsung’s focus on developing their wireless offerings and the experience they provide, there’s very little chance of it ever coming back to a Galaxy Series phone once it’s gone. Pocketnow’s Jaime Rivera also feels that the Galaxy Buds 2, which launched alongside this folding phone, are a great option to pair with Samsung devices. So make sure to check out his video on our YouTube channel.

As for the contents of the Z Fold 3 retail packaging, Samsung does not include a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter (or a charging adapter). So, you will have to buy it separately from the official website, if you prefer using a wired connection to listen to content. Nevertheless, if the large foldable still checks a lot of boxes for you and has piqued your interest, make sure to read our deals article on it.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
      The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the phone to buy if you want to experience folding phones. Its package of high performance and improved durability makes it the best Fold yet.

    The Z Fold 3 is not the only device that receives this treatment, as the Z Flip 3 also suffers a similar fate. But if you’re looking for a smaller phone, the Flip is definitely worth consideration. It’s cheaper to buy and to give you a better idea of how you can accessorize it, read our compilation of the best cases available for the device.




