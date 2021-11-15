The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and more Samsung devices are on sale today

Samsung is currently going crazy! You must check out the latest deals that let you pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for just $650. The company is well-known for helping you save on its new flagships thanks to amazing trade-in discounts. These savings let you trade save up to $900 off its regular $1,800 price tag, meaning that you can pick one up for just $900. However, Black Friday deals are already live at Samsung.com, which helps you save an extra $250 when you purchase the unlocked version. You also receive a new pair of Galaxy Buds 2 and a wireless charger absolutely free with your purchase to make things better.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also on sale, and you can get your new foldable phone unlocked for just $300 after an eligible trade-in that will help you save up to $650. You will also be able to trade up to two devices, so choose wisely. This device will also get you a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 and a free wireless charger for your new device. Just don’t forget that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts with 256GB storage, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with 128GB storage on its base model. Both models are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and they both support 5G. However, stylus support is limited to the larger Z Fold 3.

Suppose you’re interested in a conventional smartphone. In that case, you can check the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that sells for as low as $150 on its vanilla version, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus goes for $300, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is now available for $450. And if you’re tired of waiting for the Galaxy S21 FE that’s allegedly launching in January. You can also opt for the Galaxy S20 FE that’s now available for $625 after receiving a $75 discount at Amazon.com.