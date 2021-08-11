If there’s one thing I love about Samsung is that the company loves to give us great options to save money on its latest flagship devices. As you may have heard, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been officially announced during the latest Galaxy Unpacked event, meaning that you can already get one.

First up, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 can be yours for just $1,000, which means $800 savings for anyone interested in grabbing the latest foldable device with an under-display camera, stylus support, and more. Now, the $800 savings are received when you trade in eligible devices. Yes, that’s right, you can trade in up to four different devices to get the $800 discount, and you can include watches and tablets as well. This will get you an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 256GB storage, GB RAM, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

If you managed to make your reservation in time, you will be able to get the 512GB model for the same $1,000 price tag. And don’t forget that you will also get more benefits when you pre-order. These benefits include $200 Samsung Credits to spend toward accessories, four months of YouTube Premium, three months of Spotify Premium, and six months of SiriusXM Streaming completely free.

If you want the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, you can get it for $500 after a $650 discount that’s available with the same trade-in option that allows you to use up to four of your current devices to lower the final price of your new foldable phone. You also get $150 Samsung Credit and the same freebies included with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is no longer available from Samsung.com, but you can still get the previous Galaxy Z Flip 5G for $325 in case you’re interested.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 weren’t the only devices to get announced. You can now also get a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 starting for $65 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $165. Now, these prices will vary depending on whether you go for the 40mm or the 44mm variants and whether you want or need LTE support with your new Wear OS Galaxy Watch. You will get up to $185 savings, depending on the device you decide to trade in.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are also on sale, and you can get a new pair of these earphones with active noise cancelation for $130 when you trade-in or recycle a pair of headphones. But this deal gets better when you add a Galaxy SmartTag for just $5, meaning you can get both devices for just $135.