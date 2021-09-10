We start today’s deals with some of the hottest devices on the market. First up, we head over to Samsung.com, where the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available for as low as $1,150. This new device comes packed with a stronger, more resistant foldable display that also supports stylus input. It also features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, and you can get one in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.

You can purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with up to $650 savings when you choose to trade in up to four different devices. Trade-ins are not limited to smartphones, as the company is also allowing you to trade in tablets and smartwatches to help you save more upon purchase. And in case you want more storage space in your device, you can pay $100 more to double up your storage space to 512GB, which will leave your new device available for $1,250.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also getting the same treatment, meaning you can get $650 savings of your new foldable after eligible trade-ins. In other words, you can get your new Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $350 on its 128GB storage option. Suppose you want to grab the 256GB, storage model. In that case, get ready to pay $50 more, as it sells for $400 after your $650 trade-in savings. And remember that you get four free months of YouTube Premium and three free months of Spotify Premium when you purchase any of these two foldable devices.

You can also get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S21 for as low as $200 after $600 trade-in savings. The Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are available for $400 and $600. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is still available, and you can get one for $620, down from its regular $1,200 price tag, which means you can also most get 50 percent savings with an eligible trade-in. This device will come packed with 128GB storage and three different color options to choose from. And if you’re looking to get your hands on one of Samsung’s latest wearables, you can find the Galaxy Watch 4 selling for $115, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starting at $214, and the Galaxy Buds 2 going for $110 after eligible trade-ins.