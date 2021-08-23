Samsung announced its latest foldable line-up, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, with the occasion of its August 11 special event. The two devices immediately went up for pre-order, with shipping scheduled for later this month.

Reports from Korea suggest that the pre-orders are likely going to be a “super hit”. The Korea Herald cites several local media sources and unnamed insiders who claim that, as of Sunday, August 22, 450,000 preorders combined were placed for the two devices.

That number could reach 600,000, or even 800,000 if we count carrier-independent devices as well. Compared to the previous generation of foldables, we’re seeing almost a ten-fold (pun intended) increase, as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was only pre-ordered in 80,000 units.

While these numbers refer to the local Korean market, it’s easy to see a growing performance trend worldwide, with pre-orders being open in several markets, including the U.S.

As far as demographics are concerned, “49 percent of preorders made for Galaxy Z Fold3 was from customers in their 20s to 30s, while the same age group accounted for 57 percent of preorders logged for Galaxy Z Flip3“, showing that the foldables are popular with the younger demographic.

That’s not to say older people shy away from foldables, as customers in their 40s and 50s amounted for 42 percent and 39 percent, respectively, of pre-orders placed with the cited, but the unnamed carrier.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is the latest foldable flagship from Samsung. It has an IPX8 certificate, supports the S Pen, and it comes with the powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset. View at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the latest foldable flagship from Samsung. It comes with a 4x larger outer display than its predecessor. View at Samsung

Source: The Korea Herald