Does the Galaxy Z Fold 3 offer eSIM?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a device that cements the notion that foldables are here to stay and is one of the best options. The Korean OEM has also reduced the entry barrier for its folding phones year after year and continually added features common on the traditional smartphone. But with connectivity being an important factor to consider, you might have wondered whether the Z Fold 3 supports eSIM. Well, this article will help answer that query.

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports eSIM, but there's a catch for buyers from the United States, as devices sold in there will not have eSIM compatibility, nor the dual nano-SIM slots.

Buts units bought in other regions can use multiple carriers by having two SIMs in their device at once -- either with a combination of a nano-SIM and eSIM or two nano-SIMs.

To delve a little more into device connectivity, the Z Fold 3 supports both mmWave and Sub6 variants of 5G, and for WiFi, users have access to the 6E standard. Apart from these, it can also connect to devices and share information via Bluetooth (5.2) and NFC.

If you want to learn more about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and how it's better than its predecessor, make sure to read our comparison on the two devices. But to give you a little brief about the new device, the Z Fold 3 features an improved set of displays, the outer panel, which measures at 6.2-inches, now refreshes at 120Hz, and the inner 7.6-inch screen offers a full-screen experience due to its under-display camera and an improved hand feel due to a new screen protector that's more resilient than before. It also works with Samsung's SPen now, albeit you will have to buy a Z Fold compatible variant.

For performance, it features the Snapdragon 888, which draws power from a 4400mAh battery, and depends on 12GB of RAM for processing and 256 or 512GB of storage, for well, storing stuff. The camera optics remain unchanged on the rear.

Nevertheless, this generation is Samsung's best attempt yet and can be your inlet into the world of foldables if you've been eyeing a chance to get in.