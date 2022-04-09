Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently $950 off

Foldable devices keep evolving, but the latest rumors claim that form factors may stay the same, as the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 may feature an almost identical design to the one we have in the current models. So it may not be such a bad idea to pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, as it is now receiving a massive discount over at Samsung.com.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the coolest smartphones on the market. It features a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display that will make it appear as a tablet when you want to focus on content consumption and creativity, or you can fold it in half to use its 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover display you need to make a call. It also comes packed with a great camera setup, including a 12MP Wide, 12MP UW, and a 12MP Tele + 2x optical zoom lens with 10x digital zoom. You also get 15W fast charge support, a 4,400mAh battery, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 usually sells for $2,000, but if you act fast, you can get it at Samsung.com for just $1,050 after a $950 discount. However, you can only take advantage of this deal if you have a couple of devices to trade in. Samsung will take up to two of your current phones, tablets, or even smartwatches in mint condition or with cracked displays to help you shave off some bucks from the final price tag of your new foldable phone.

Further, Samsung is also adding a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which means you get extra $200 savings. And if you’re still not convinced, you will also receive $100 Google Play credit, four months of YouTube Premium, and three months of Spotify Premium absolutely free, which would cost you more than $76.

However, there’s another option for those who don’t want to trade in any of their current devices, as you will also find the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at Amazon.com, where you can pick up a new and unlocked model for $1,687, which is $313 less than its starting price.