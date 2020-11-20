It seems that we may finally get an under-display camera in one of Samsung’s flagship. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be the company’s first device to get rid of the punch-hole displays, without the need for notches or pop-up selfie cameras to give us more screen real state. However, rumors don’t stop there, as we may be getting a third device in the Z Fold line this year.

We have been getting tons of rumors concerning the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It is believed that this new device will finally be able to support stylus input, thanks to some changes in its S Pen’s base technology. However, the latest rumor suggests that Samsung is ready to include an under-display camera in its new foldable.

Reports claim that Samsung Display is already making the panel that’s needed for the under-display camera, and Samsung’s System LSI division would produce this camera sensor. Now, things don’t stop there, as Samsung also has to figure out how to improve the quality of the images and videos captured by this camera with the development of an image correction algorithm.

At the same time, leading Samsung will release Fold3, which will bring a lot of innovative technologies. CUP (Camera under Panel), S Pen, second-generation UTG, etc. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 18, 2020

We could say that we have already received confirmation of some of the upcoming goodies in the Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3, as Ice Universe has already posted that the Z Fold 3 will bring a lot of innovative technologies.

And since we’re mentioning Ice Universe, he has also claimed that we will get three different devices in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold line this year. A less expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S Pen support and a new under-display camera, and a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold S, which could include a sliding display.

If the Samsung Galaxy Note series is eventually replaced, it should be replaced by the scroll, not the Fold, because the scroll is more like Note in the normal state (extremely like), it is the evolution of Note, this is a reasonable arrangement. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/NFVI4ufA7s — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 17, 2020

Now, rumors claim that the Samsung Galaxy Note series will disappear, and this may be because the Samsung Galaxy S21 may include stylus support. However, Ice Universe believes that if the Galaxy Note series is to be replaced, the best option would be to replace it with the new Galaxy Z Fold S.

Source SamMobile

Via Twitter