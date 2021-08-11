Samsung has finally revealed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and we get to see it in all of its glory. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 colors are all very unique and offer a beautiful and elegant look. The new foldable flagship comes in three new color options and a beautiful matte finish to offer a premium look and feel in your hands.

This time, the hinge colors are not customizable, but that shouldn’t be a problem for most people. After all, you might want to consider putting a case on it to protect your purchase from scuffs, scratches, and drops. We’ll also have a list of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals available to help you get your hands on one, in case you are only just surfing the web and doing a little bit of research before making up your mind and pulling the trigger on getting one.

What colors are available for the Galaxy Z Fold 3?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available in a total of three colors, including Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Green – all of them arriving in a Matte Finish. The Phantom Green variant is likely the most exclusive and the one that stands out the most from these color options.

Are there any exclusive color options available?

Samsung didn’t mention or reveal any special and exclusive colors for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable flagship, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t coming in the near future. Samsung often likes to release new and exclusive color options, so there’s a chance we’ll see some in the future at some point.

As it stands right now, if you want to customize your Galaxy Z Fold 3 further, it’s best to put a case on it to protect it from scratches and accidental drops, but skins may also offer you the look you’re going for. Just keep in mind that with a case on, you won’t be able to glare at the new beautiful Matte Finish and see the new design. Additionally, Samsung has also mentioned that there will be a Thom Browne Edition available, which is coming soon.

Which Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 color should you buy?

When it comes to picking a color, it’s best first to see them all in-person, if you can. Of course, given the current situation that’s going on in the world, that may not be possible where you live, but luckily Samsung has you covered. You can go on Samsung’s website and see each and all of the color options in more detail and on even larger images, so you can see which would fit your style and needs the best.

The Phantom Green certainly has the catchiest looks of the three colors, and it’s the most unique one. It stands out and catches your attention; it looks special and premium. If you are tired of always getting a phone in black or white, this new Phantom Green is undoubtedly the one to consider.

If you’re going to put a case on it, you can go with any of the color options available, just don’t forget that some of the edges and sides may show up through the case. It’s often best to go with a dark version, so the Phantom Black is likely the best option, but the Phantom Green may offer a unique look with your case on. The same can be said for the Phantom Silver version, which would certainly make it stand out among the crowd.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 You can Pre-Order your next Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and get $200 Samsung credit. Samsung also gives you one year of Samsung Care+ for free when you opt into a 3 year Samsung Care+ plan. View at Samsung