The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was announced just a few weeks ago alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both devices support 5G, and the latter seems to be the most popular foldable phone yet, based on early reports on the pre-order numbers. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 are equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, so it should come as no surprise both devices will work on most carriers.

We’ve collected some of the best deals of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, and also made sure to provide you with a list of the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases to protect your device against accidental drops and scratches. The new foldable flagships still come with a plastic screen, but it’s far more durable than the previous generation.

Some of the carriers that support and sell the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Supported bands in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Before we get to the carrier list, let’s first take a look at what bands are supported on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Band technology Supported bands 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100

CDMA200 1xEV-DO 4G 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71 5G 2, 5, 25, 41, 66, 71, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave

What carriers are compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G will be compatible with most networks in the United States, and it also has 5G, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC inside. If you travel a lot, you’ll also be glad to know the phone will work in most countries.

Based on the band information above, we can figure out what carriers will properly support the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

5G Band support

Carrier Bands Supported? AT&T 5, 260 Yes Verizon Wireless 261 Yes T-Mobile 41, 71, 260, 261 Yes

4G Band support

Carrier Bands Supported? AT&T 2, 4, 5, 12, 14, 17, 29, 30, 66 Yes Verizon Wireless 2, 4, 5, 13, 66 Yes T-Mobile 2, 4, 12, 25, 26, 41, 66, 71 Yes

Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 work on MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operator)

Most MVNO carriers rely on the main carrier to support certain bands; therefore support and compatibility will heavily rely on the network it’s powered by and uses. For example, Google Fi uses T-Mobile and US Cellular, and doesn’t rely on its own network equipment. Google simply pays a fee to use the network’s bandwidth to provide support to its own customers at its own prices. Of course, this could get a lot more complex as there are a lot more things involved, but MVNO’s work similarly to this.

In some instances, the main carriers may not allow some of their partners to use certain bands due to one reason or another, which is why we would strongly encourage you to check with your network operator before committing to a plan.

