New Camera features on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G comes with the same camera sensors as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 2. While the camera hardware has remained identical, the software has received a few updates to keep it flagship-worthy and good enough for 2021.

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung also unveiled the next generation of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G device. Although the device only has two rear cameras, it’s identical to the one used in the Galaxy Z Fold 3. We’ll go more in-depth about the camera quality in our full review for both of these devices, but in the meantime, we recommend you to visit our best Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases guides and the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals that we have found so far.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Camera Specifications

Category Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Rear Primary Camera 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture, OIS, dual-pixel autofocus Rear Ultra-Wide Camera 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture Rear Telephoto Camera 12MP, ƒ/2.4, 2X optical telephoto Rear Video [email protected] Front Camera (outside) 10MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture, fixed focus Front Camera (inside) 4MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture, fixed focus, under-display Front Video [email protected]

Camera App Changes

The camera comes with most of the same features and functionality as the previous generation Galaxy Z Fold 2, but there are a few software updates that make it easier to take advantage of the unique form factor. Some of the camera features also made it to the Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Fold in a recent One UI update, but one or two may be limited to the newer Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Camera UI (User Interface)

The camera settings are very Samsung-like, and it’s straightforward to use, even if you’ve never used a Samsung smartphone before. If you’ve used a Samsung device in the past, so the learning curve is little to none for existing users. You can go left and right to change between modes, and you can go all the way to the right to see all of the camera modes, and add selected ones to the existing ones on the main screen. It’s relatively customizable and easy to adjust to your preferred setup.

Flex mode

Flex mode was advertised with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and it’s a neat way to control the device. To get into flex mode, you can simply fold half of the display, and the hinge will automatically accommodate and let you stop at any angle you want. Flex mode is essentially a tripod if you put it on a desk, or any other flat surface.

On the top half of the display, you can see the viewfinder, and get a preview of what you’re about to capture. This mode allows both the selfie and the rear cameras to be used, so it’s great even if you want to have a quick conference call. The bottom half of the screen will show a preview of the most recently taken photo in a large view, while the bottom right portion gives you more precise camera controls and, of course, the shutter button.

I find this very useful on my Z Fold 3, but it’s all about remembering to take advantage of it. If it’s pitch black and the sky is clear, I would recommend placing the phone down on a flat surface, pointing half of the device to the sky – just enough that you can set the shutter speed and capture the shot. There are a lot of possibilities and unique images that you can take this way, and if you have the Z Fold 3, it’s certainly worth remembering this mode.

Mirror the viewfinder onto the cover display to help take selfies

Samsung didn’t give this mode a proper name, so I’ve used the screenshots above to provide you with a better idea of what I’m talking about here. While you’re taking a photo or video, a “SELFIE” icon will pop up on the top of the screen, suggesting that you can preview the viewfinder on the outer display, while using the inner (larger) display to capture the image. This lets friends and family members see themselves mirrored, so they know when you’re taking the image and how they’re looking at that exact moment.

It’s a great way if you’re taking a small group photo or during celebrations, and it could certainly be a great party trick and a good conversation starter.

Take selfies with the rear camera

Samsung built-in a 4MP under-display camera into the large display on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and while it works OK, it’s far from great and ideal in most situations. It’s good enough to video chat with friends and family, but you really wouldn’t want to be using it to capture important moments with it.

Samsung knew that, and that’s why it made the option to enable users to take selfies using the rear cameras. While the phone is folded, you can use the outer display to turn on the selfie camera, then press on the “SELFIE” button on the top of the screen. This will prompt you to “Take selfies with the rear camera: Open your phone, line up a selfie on the cover screen, then shoot it with the powerful rear camera.”

This is an excellent way to take selfies, albeit, it requires a few extra steps, and it could ruin an image if you want to take it quickly on the spur of the moment but otherwise, it’s definitely a conversation starter and a neat party trick.