We keep getting more details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 as we inch closer to the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. The latest information was posted by non-other than Evan Blass, where he reveals some of the new foldable details.

Samsung’s new foldables are expected to arrive with tons of upgrades when compared to their previous iterations. We are allegedly getting better and stronger foldable displays, stylus support in the larger Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, larger exterior displays, and more. In April, we also heard that Samsung’s new foldable phones would also feature an Ingress Protection rating, which defines the device’s resistance to dust and water.

Flip3 and Fold3 are IPX8 https://t.co/Lenz8aOuCV — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 21, 2021

Last week we saw Max Weinbach claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 could arrive with an IPX8 rating, meaning that both foldable phones could stay protected even when submerged in depths of up to 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes. This matches the water-resistance of most Samsung flagships, including the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Few upcoming foldable details. Z Flip3

– 6.7" internal / 1.9" cover displays

– 12MP x2 (rear) / 10MP (selfie) Z Fold3

– 7.6" internal / 6.2" external displays

– 12MP x3 (rear) / 10MP (cover selfie) / 4MP (main selfie)

– 2 optional S-Pens (Pro and Fold Edition) Both phones IPX8 pic.twitter.com/lPm60yCzvt — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 26, 2021

Now, Evan Blass also posted that both phones would feature an IPX8 rating. Further, he tweeted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will allegedly have a 6.7-inch internal display, a 1.9-inch cover display, two 12MP cameras on the rear, and a 10MP selfie shooter. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive with a 7.6-inch internal display, plus a 6.2-inch display on the outer panel. We would have three 12MP cameras on the rear panel, a 10MP cover selfie camera, and a 4MP main selfie camera. He also mentions two optional S-Pens, a Pro and a Fold Edition.

We know that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be up to 20 percent more affordable than their predecessors, and it seems that Samsung could help its customers to save even more with trade-in deals. And if you reserve your phone right now, you may also be getting an extra $100 trade-in value, a free year of Samsung Care+ for your device, and more.

