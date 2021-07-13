Foldable smartphones are not just very expensive, they’re out of reach for most people. It’s a niche product that requires expensive materials and a number of additional steps in manufacturing. While selling high to as many people as possible can earn a good sum for companies, they often want a better combination and more affordable prices, and sell to the masses.

According to a new report (via SamMobile), the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be cheaper than their predecessors. We’ve also heard rumors that the price for some of these foldable flagships will be cut by up to 20 percent, but we were not certain about the exact price.

That’s where the new reports come into play, which reveal that the final price range is expected to be somewhere between $1,655 – $1,741 (1,900,000 – 1,999,000 KRW), the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s price range is said to be $1,045 – $1,110 (1,200,000 – 1,280,000 KRW).

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 cost $1,999 when it launched, and the Galaxy Z Flip cost $1,380. Since then, both the Z Fold 2 and Z Flip have received a number of price cuts to make it more appealing and affordable to more people. While the discounts helped make it reach more people, it is still a niche product and out of reach for many, and it is also still not as durable as current high-end flagships.

The new price and hardware improvements will hopefully help Samsung sell more devices, further reducing the cost of future devices. It’s currently unknown what the finalised price is going to be, but it will certainly be cheaper than their predecessors. The prices are also likely to vary in different countries around the world, but we can likely expect some deals and discounts in the future, once the devices have been out and available for sale for a few months.