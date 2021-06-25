We have fresh new images of what could be the design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 courtesy of well-known leaker @evleaks.

We have been getting lots of information about Samsung’s new foldables. The latest rumor comes from Evan Blass, who started claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is S-Pen compatible. Now, Twitter user Armadillotek wanted leaks, and he went on to claim that Jon Prosser leaks faster, and here is where things get interesting. Evan Blass replied, “Not always,” as he showed us what could be the new design of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Now, that’s not the only image he shared with the world, as he also showed us the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an S Pen beside it in a black color variant. The recent leaks look very similar to previous images, which could mean that this may be the final design of the upcoming devices. However, these images also suggest that we won’t get an under-display camera in the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as we can spot the punch hole camera placed on the right side of the foldable display.

What’s important is that we have already confirmed some of the specs for the upcoming foldables, as recent FCC listings show details of the SM-F926U and SM-F926U1 (Galaxy Z Fold 3) and the SM-F711U and SM-F711U1(Galaxy Z Flip 3). These listings reveal that they will support 5G, 4G LTE, CDMA, WiFi 6, NFC, and 9W Qi wireless charging.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are also expected to be announced on August 3, with sales starting on August 27, but these are still rumors. In other words, remember that many things can change between now and the possible launch date of these new devices, so take them with some salt.

