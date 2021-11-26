Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and other great Samsung devices are on sale during Black Friday

We keep receiving incredible savings on some of the best devices in the market. This time, we will focus on some of the best deals on Samsung devices that are currently on sale at Amazon.com. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that is currently receiving a 17 percent discount that translates to $300 savings for anyone who is interested in picking one up. Things get better when Amazon also gives you a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for your purchase.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM. This device is also the first foldable smartphone to feature stylus support on its 7.6-inch AMOLED display that’s capable of 120Hz refresh rates.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also another great option to consider if you want to enter the foldable smartphone world. This device is currently receiving a 15 percent discount, which means you can pick one up for $850. The smaller Z Flip comes with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and a 6.7-inch display. We recently listed the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as part of the ongoing Black Friday deals, but that’s not the only Samsung product that is on sale.

We have also spotted deals on the latest Samsung earphones, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 that are now up for grabs at just $120 after receiving a 20 percent discount. The Galaxy Buds Live are the most affordable option as you can pick up a pair for $100 after a whopping 41 percent discount. And if you want the best option, you can also opt for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earphones that sell for $150 after a $50 discount.