If you’re looking for the best possible deals on Samsung products, then your best option is Samsung.com. The company offers tons of discounts on its latest devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that still haven’t hit the shelves. However, you can already pre-order your new foldable device, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that can be yours for as low as $1,000 after trade-ins. In addition, Samsung now allows you to trade in up to four different devices to give you up to $800 savings. These devices can be older smartphones, watches, or tablets. This will get you the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 on any of its three different color options. Further, pre-ordering your device will also get you a $200 Samsung Credit, four free months of YouTube Premium, three months of Spotify Premium, and more for free.

If you want the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, you can get one for just $500 and get up to $500 savings with eligible trade-ins. This means that you can get your new device unlocked or locked to your favorite US carrier for the same price. You will get the 128GB storage variant on any of its seven different color variants, three of which are exclusive to the Samsung online store. Remember that you will also get to trade in up to four different devices to get the $500 savings, and if you pre-order your Galaxy Z Flip 3, you will also get $150 Samsung Credits and other freebies.

If you’re not really into foldables, you can still get a new Samsung Galaxy S21 for as low as $100 with $600 savings with you trade-in an eligible device, or up to $450 savings when you trade-in a phone with a broken display. $100 will get you the vanilla variant of the Galaxy S21 series, while the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra currently go for $200 and $400, respectively. All of these devices start with 128GB storage space, but you can get the 256GB storage variants for just $50 more.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is also on sale, and you can get yours for $600. This means that you can get up to $600 savings with an eligible trade-in. Unfortunately, the Vanilla Galaxy Note 20 has gone out of stock, so now we will have to wait and see if we end up getting a Galaxy Note refresh. The Galaxy Watch 4 is also available on pre-order, and you can get yours starting at $115 with an eligible trade-in. However, you have to remember that the price will go up depending on the size you choose and whether or not you want LTE support.