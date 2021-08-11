Samsung today has finally announced its third version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold lineup – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. This generation comes with “key improvements that Samsung foldable users have asked for,” making the build quality more durable and the foldable experience more optimized and defined.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is more durable, thanks to its IPX8 water resistance certificate, and it’s protected by the toughest Gorilla Glass yet – Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. According to Samsung, the device is also built with Armor Aluminium, one of the strongest aluminum ever used on a Galaxy phone. In addition, the foldable includes a new protective film made of stretchable PET and optimized main screen panel layers, resulting in an 80% more durable screen than previous devices. If this isn’t enough, you’ll be glad to know that Samsung has tested the durability of the folding mechanism, which can withstand folding 200,000 times.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a true powerhouse and ultimate productivity device, thanks to its large 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display (2208 x 1768) with 120Hz high refresh rate main display and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. This is also where there is now a built-in under-display camera that is 4MP and has an aperture of f/1.8 with a FOV of 80-degrees.

The cover display (outer screen) is a 6.2-inch HD+ (2268 x 832) AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The Z Fold 3 5G is also one of the first non-Note devices to support the beloved S Pen functionality, which is also a first on a foldable. You can expect the same features as on the Galaxy Note series, and there will be two styluses available for purchase: the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro.

The Z Fold 3 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G flagship chipset and has two variants available, one with 12GB of memory and 256GB of onboard storage, and 12GB of memory and 512GB of storage. There is a single 10MP selfie camera on the cover display while flipping the device back reveals a triple camera setup. There’s a 12MP wide-angle, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 12MP telephoto sensor with OIS that offers 2x optical and 10x digital zoom.

When it gets to connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6E, supports 5G, and has one eSim and two nano Sim slots. The capacitive fingerprint sensor is located on the side. The phone has a 4,400 mAh combined battery capacity that can fast-charge at 25W. It also supports wireless charging at 10W, and reverse wireless charging at the usual 4.5W.

Samsung has also partnered up with both Google and Microsoft to offer game-changing optimizations and features. There is a drag and drop feature between office apps while multitasking or using split-screen. Documents can also be marked using the S Pen, and some of the top and most popular applications are now optimized on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G will be sold for $1,799.99 in the US and available in three colors, Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver. You can pre-order it from today, and it will be available from August 27. Customers who purchase between August 11 and August 26, 2021, can pre-order and get a $200 Samsung Credit with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Those who pre-order on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App, and opt-in to a 3-year Samsung Care+ plan will also get their first 12 months of service for free. The Samsung Credit can be used towards any device, so if you wanted to pick up the new Galaxy Watch 4, you could buy it at less than half price, depending on which model you go for.

Samsung has also announced the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, the second generation of foldable flip phones. Two new smartwatches running the company’s One UI Watch platform that’s based on Wear OS 3.0 – the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, and the new wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2.