We start today’s deals with one of the best smartphones of 2020. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has dropped its price by $200, which leaves it available for $1,799. However, you can get this device for less if you check the instant $200 savings button, which will let you get one for $1,599. This is a great deal, but you can save even more when you choose to trade in your current smartphone, as you can get up to $600 off the final price, meaning you can grab your new foldable phone for $1,000.

If you don’t fancy a foldable device, there are other options to choose from. We have to mention the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s currently selling the 256GB storage variants for the same price as the 128GB entry-level versions. This means that you can get your new Samsung Galaxy S21 with 256GB storage for $100, the Galaxy S21+ for $300, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $500 if you have an eligible device to trade-in.

You can also get a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starting at $600 for the vanilla variant or go Ultra for $900 after receiving up to $400 off with an eligible trade-in. There’s a fourth option for those wanting to keep their current device. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is selling for $600 over at Amazon.com after receiving a $100 discount.

We keep on getting great deals on smartwatches, but this time we have more options to choose from. First up, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is selling for $181.31 after receiving a $118 discount on its 42mm, LTE variant in Midnight Black. The Apple Watch Series 6 is still getting some nice discounts over at B&H Photo Video, where you can get up to $100 savings on the LTE, 40mm variant with a Graphite Stainless Steel Case and a Black Sport Band, meaning you can get one for $500, and if you’re into Fossil watches, you can get the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle for just $173.48 after a $121 discount. And if you’re in the market for a new Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, you can get one for just $24 after $6 savings.