Samsung galaxy Z fold 2

We keep on getting amazing deals from Samsung and Amazon.com. Remember that the Samsung Galaxy z Fold 3 is expected to launch next month, so the current Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now selling for its lowest price ever. You can currently get your new foldable for just $800! Now, it’s not as simple as you may think, as you will have to trade in an eligible device, but I mean, paying just $900 for a new phone that usually sells for $1,800 is impressive. And if you don’t have a phone to trade-in, you will still get $300 savings, so it’s still a win. And remember that this device will also help you to get a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 for a more affordable pcice if you’re willing to trade it in.

Now, smartphone deals don’t stop there. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is also on sale, and you can grab your shiny new Galaxy S21 for as low as $100, the Galaxy S21+ for $200, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra with stylus support and one of the best cameras in the market for $400. Just remember that you need to trade in an eligible device to get these $600 savings. And if you’re more of a OnePlus fan, you can grab a new OnePlus 8 for $369 shipped when you add promo code SUMMEROP8 and get your hands on a new phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

    Samsung Galaxy S21 series

    OnePlus 8

 

The latest M1-powered iPad Pro is also on sale. Yesterday we spotted the 11-inch model getting a $50 discount on its 128GB storage model with WiFi-only support, meaning that you can still get one for $749. However, e have now found that the larger 12.9-inch model is also on sale. You can get this WiFi-only model with the same 128GB storage option for $999 after receiving a $100 discount.

And if you’re looking to get your hands on a new smartwatch, you can consider getting your hands on a new Garmin Forerunner 245 that’s currently getting a 15 percent discount that translates to $51 savings, meaning that you can grab yours for $299. But if you’d rather get an Apple Watch, you can also check out one of our previous posts that features deals on the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 6.

    11-inch M1 iPad Pro

    12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro

    Garmin Forerunner 245




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Apple Right to Repair legislation featured
Right to Repair bill could rock Apple’s iPhone repair boat
President Joe Biden might direct the FTC to create and set out the Right to Repair rules that would affect companies such as Apple.
Verizon and Mastercard smartphone terminal 5G payments
Verizon and Mastercard team up to make all smartphones into payment terminals
The new partnership between Verizon and Mastercard would help small and medium sized businesses to accept and make payments more effortlessly.
Galaxy S21 Ultra cameras
Samsung Galaxy S22 could arrive with 200MP primary camera thanks to Olympus?
New information claims that once again, Samsung may give us a 200MP sensor in the camera of the next Samsung Galaxy S22