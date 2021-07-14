We keep on getting amazing deals from Samsung and Amazon.com. Remember that the Samsung Galaxy z Fold 3 is expected to launch next month, so the current Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now selling for its lowest price ever. You can currently get your new foldable for just $800! Now, it’s not as simple as you may think, as you will have to trade in an eligible device, but I mean, paying just $900 for a new phone that usually sells for $1,800 is impressive. And if you don’t have a phone to trade-in, you will still get $300 savings, so it’s still a win. And remember that this device will also help you to get a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 for a more affordable pcice if you’re willing to trade it in.

Now, smartphone deals don’t stop there. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is also on sale, and you can grab your shiny new Galaxy S21 for as low as $100, the Galaxy S21+ for $200, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra with stylus support and one of the best cameras in the market for $400. Just remember that you need to trade in an eligible device to get these $600 savings. And if you’re more of a OnePlus fan, you can grab a new OnePlus 8 for $369 shipped when you add promo code SUMMEROP8 and get your hands on a new phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The latest M1-powered iPad Pro is also on sale. Yesterday we spotted the 11-inch model getting a $50 discount on its 128GB storage model with WiFi-only support, meaning that you can still get one for $749. However, e have now found that the larger 12.9-inch model is also on sale. You can get this WiFi-only model with the same 128GB storage option for $999 after receiving a $100 discount.

And if you’re looking to get your hands on a new smartwatch, you can consider getting your hands on a new Garmin Forerunner 245 that’s currently getting a 15 percent discount that translates to $51 savings, meaning that you can grab yours for $299. But if you’d rather get an Apple Watch, you can also check out one of our previous posts that features deals on the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 6.