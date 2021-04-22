We have great news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new Android Phone. We first head over to Amazon.com, where we have found the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 getting a $400 discount, which means you can grab one for just $1,400. Now, if you have an eligible device to trade-in, you can also head over to Samsung.com, where you will find the same unlocked foldable phone with 256GB of storage space selling for $1,000.

If you’re looking for more Samsung deals, you can get the 256GB versions of the Samsung Galaxy S21 for the price of the starting 128GB of storage space. This means that you can get your new Galaxy S21 for just $100 with 256GB storage, the Galaxy S21+ for $300, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra can be yours for $500. Just remember that you have to trade in an eligible device to get up to $700 savings. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series can also be yours, starting at $600 for the vanilla variant or pay $900 for the Ultra.

You can also get your hands on a new Google Pixel 4 with 128GB of storage space in its Just Black color variant for $550, or go for the Clearly White option for $689 after a $210 discount. The 64GB variants aren’t necessarily on sale, but they have dropped their price to $479 and $496.25, respectively, in case you’re interested.

And if you go over to OnePlus.com, you will find the OnePlus 8 Pro getting a $300 discount, which means you can get yours for $699. This device comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage space, and you also score a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Black are also on sale. You can grab a pair for $30 after receiving a $20 discount. But if you’re still looking for something a bit more budget-friendly, you can get the OnePlus Nord N10 5G for $280 and the OnePlus Nord N100 for $170 with $20 and $10 savings, respectively.