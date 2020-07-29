We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Samsung unveiled a special edition Thom Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip earlier this year, targeted at those who want a touch of high fashion for their foldable smartphone. It appears that Samsung’s upcoming foldable offering – the Galaxy Z Fold 2 – will also get the same luxury treatment created in collaboration with the eponymous US-based designer.

As per the latest Weibo post from leakster IceUniverse, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will also be offered in a Thom Browne edition. And just like the luxurious Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition, buyers will find a smartwatch and true wireless earbuds flaunting the same design language.

In case of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition, the accessories bundled inside the package will reportedly include the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium Edition smartwatch and the Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds. The price? Well, you might have to pay north of an eye-watering CNY 20,000 (~ $2,800) for all that limited edition luxury and bragging rights.

