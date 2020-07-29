Samsung Galaxy Fold successor, which is being called the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is confirmed to launch on August 5 at the Samsung Galaxy UnPacked event. Ahead of the launch, a live image of the device has appeared online. It confirms the name and gives a look at the refreshed inner display of the device.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will feature a foldable 7.7-inch Super AMOLED screen (Y-OCTA) with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Moreover, the external display is also expected to be Super AMOLED with a size of 6.23 inches.

It could be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. The foldable phone is said to pack a dual battery setup with a combined capacity of 4,365mAh and support for 15W fast wireless charging and 15W fast reverse wireless charging. Further, it could come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.